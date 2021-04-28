The Atchison County Churches are sponsoring a baccalaureate service to celebrate the accomplishments and honor the graduation seniors of Atchison County Community High School.
Friends and family members are invited to the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 in the ACCHS auditorium.
Baccalaureate Speaker Rebecca Lohman Hegarty, a 1993 ACCHS graduate, will deliver the keynote address.
Hegarty, a Cummings native, currently resides in Wichita where she earned and bachelor’s degree in Microbiology serves as a lifestyle coach, fitness instructor -- personal training and cancer exercise specialist. Hegarty earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and her master’s in public health.
The 2021 ACCHS Class Motto is a quote by Maya Angelou “We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.”
Attendees are required to wear face masks.
