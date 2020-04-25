Jesus was closely connected to the earth. We know this because he was a walker; as essayist Brian Doyle says, “Mostly what we see of the physical Christ in the Gospels…is the travelin’ man—walking, walking, walking, all over Judea….”
People who walk are intimate with mud (which Jesus used as a healing agent) and dust (which he wrote in and washed off the feet of his disciples). People who walk move slowly enough to notice the growth of weeds and wheat and the behavior of sheep and shepherds (staples of Jesus’ parables). They have time to meet strangers along the way when they stop to rest, which can lead to life-changing conversations (as when Jesus asked a Samaritan woman for a drink at a well). People who walk encounter others who need healing (in Jesus’ case, the blind, the lame, and lepers) and learn it is in their power to help them. They also work up a good appetite and discover that God provides sustenance, whether through an invitation to supper or in the sharing of bread and fish on a mountainside. How much of that can we learn by moving from place to place in private vehicles?
We also know that Jesus was closely connected to the earth because he retreated to the desert, the mountains, and the sea when he needed time alone with God. After he was baptized and heard God claim him as a beloved son, he spent 40 days in the wilderness to figure out how that knowledge would change his approach to life. What he learned in his frequent times of prayer on mountaintops he shared with his disciples through his transfiguration and his sermon on the mount. When he needed to escape the crowds for a while, he got in a boat and let the water carry him away.
Perhaps most importantly, Jesus chose fruits of the earth, bread and wine, to become his body and blood. He spent his last moments of precious freedom before his arrest, trial, and crucifixion in a garden, where he often went with his disciples. He died while hanging on a tree and was buried in a tomb hewn out of rock.
Even after he was resurrected, Jesus could be found walking (on the road to Emmaus), hanging out on the beach (cooking breakfast for his disciples), and breaking bread. He was even mistaken for a gardener by Mary Magdalene.
We who follow the way of Jesus must also be earthy people:
During times of trouble, we can turn to nature for physical healing (for example, when we use an aloe plant to soothe burns) and spiritual consolation (a walk among flowers and blooming trees provides more comfort than another hour in front of the TV).
In the face of our human limitations, we can look to the wisdom of earth, which teaches us patience, faithfulness, acceptance of death, and the assurance of new life. Oak trees don’t put forth leaves in the spring until conditions are right. Plants are faithful to their call to grow, even when conditions aren’t ideal. Vegetation gently dies back in the fall, only to reseed itself and re-emerge in the spring.
When we get too full of ourselves, we can allow the awesome beauty and workings of the universe to teach us humility. We can remember that we are of the earth and to the earth we will return—which means that we will be held by God as God holds the earth that God created.
As we live through this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it isn’t safe for us to gather to worship in church buildings. However, we can go outside and meditate in God’s earthly temple as we follow Jesus’ practice of walking, walking, walking on the path of beauty, sacrifice, death, and new life.
