The Ravishing Ritzy Effie Ladies met at Martha’s Sweet Shop in October to reorganize for the coming year.
Carolyn Taliaferro agreed to be the Queen Bee for one more year. The twelve members present chose the month they wanted to plan an event. Ruth Beal and Marcie Feldkamp has planned the November event. The group made plans to attend the school play, “High School Musical.”
On Saturday, Dec. 7, the group will have lunch at the Get Your Jingle On Christmas Fair and Craft show at the Blue Building. It was also announced that the Senior Citizens Christmas meal is on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School.
Appreciation dinner
The Effingham Community Club held its annual appreciation dinner in October at the ACCJR/SRH. The Effingham Lions Clubs members and spouses, and the Effingham Librarian, Debbie Falk and the Library board members and their families were special guests.
The tables were beautifully decorated with sunflowers. Chairperson Sue Richenberg welcomed the guests and thanked all the guests for the support they gave to the library. After dinner the ACCHS Soundmasters under the direction of Amy Eckert presented the entertainment by singing songs from the 50’s. Everyone enjoyed their performance. After the Soundmasters performed they enjoyed the bountiful pot luck dinner.
