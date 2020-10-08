During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:
Leavenworth County
Leavenworth
10/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1101 N. 4th Street
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Genesis Health Club, 2924 S. 4th St.
10/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1101 N. 4th Street
