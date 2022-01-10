Rainbow Communications met with the city of Atchison and North Central Service at the end of November for a pre-construction meeting to discuss the second phase of fiber construction. Pre-construction began in early December for the Bellevue CC and North Central fiberhoods. Residents and business owners in those fiberhoods will see more fiber construction progress at the beginning of January with a goal to begin residential and business installs in the early summer of 2022.
The Bellevue CC and North Central fiberhood boundaries are represented by the blue shaded area. The white shaded areas are the other 11 fiberhoods within the fiber build.
If your location is within the Bellevue CC and North Central fiberhoods and you have not yet expressed your interest in fiber internet and/or phone services, you can submit your interest by visiting our fiber site at fiber.rainbowtel.net or giving a member of our fiber flight crew a call at 800-892-0163.
Phase two of the fiber expansion contract was awarded to North Central Service from Bemidji, Minnesota. Information about North Central Service can be found on their website, www.ncsmn.com.
Bellevue CC and North Central fiberhoods, we cannot wait to serve you. This is no fly-by; we’re here for the duration.
