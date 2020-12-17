As I reflected on the Advent gospel readings about St. John the Baptist, I was struck by the interchange with the people who came to question him in the gospel of John (1:19-28). My first thought was that the way John was approached by this delegation of priests and Levites from the temple in Jerusalem was in a question and answer form, like an interrogation. It was not a dialogue. They asked him questions and he was expected to answer. “Are you the Messiah?” – “no.” “Are you Elijah?” – “no.” “Are you the Prophet?” – “no.” “Well, if you are not any of them, then who are you?” This exchange is not a dialogue. It is a matter of someone asking a direct question and expecting a simple answer.
As I was reading this, I remembered a time about 30 years ago when I was taking a workshop on communication. I was trying to learn good communications skills for being a counselor. As I was doing this process, the instructor of the workshop said, “Esther, you are doing this in a stop/start mode, like a traffic light. The stop light turns red and you are quiet while the other person speaks. Then the light turns green when they stop speaking and then you speak.” It’s this sentence and then that sentence, but that is not a dialogue. When these people came to John, they were not curious about who he was and what this holy man was doing, they just wanted to ask a series of questions. When we enter into a conversation, we need it to be more than just information.
This made me think of one good thing that the pandemic has done, which is that it may have changed the way some of us communicate. Growing up in my family, we were very “German” in our way of communicating. I don’t recall my family members often saying “I love you.” But when I call my brother in these days of pandemic, as we are finishing our conversation and are ready to hang up, I say “I love you” and he responds “I love you.” When I call some other family members, the same thing has started happening. I finish the call and say “I love you,” and they answer this same way. This love that we are expressing comes deeply from our hearts and is more intense. We are in an uncertain and unsteady time. In this time of pandemic, we do not know for sure what is going to happen to our loved ones or to ourselves. So with heart and soul we can say to each other “I love you.”
That brings me back to the gospel. A dialogue always engages the heart and soul. It is not a casual passing by, as when we say “How are you?’ and answer “I’m fine” with not much depth to our response. What if the people who came to John had had a heartfelt conversation? What if they had gone beyond questions and answers, and asked, “What are you doing? Talk to me about who you are. Why do you say what you say?” Then they might have had a conversation. He might have said, “All I know is that I have been around him, and he is different. He is holy. When I am with him, I know the presence of God. I have always known it even before I could say it. My mother says that before I was born, when I was in my mother’s womb and she met with Mary, I leapt for joy when they came near.”
Today let us leap for joy. For God is here.
