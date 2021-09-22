Gloria Purvis, one of leading speakers in the country on racial and life issues, will be speaking at O’Malley McAllister Auditorium on the Benedictine College campus on October 6th at 7:00 pm. The topic of her presentation: “Racism is a Pro-Life Issue.” Her presentation is being sponsored in partnership with Benedictine College Black Student Union, Atchison United, Inc., the Knights of Peter Claver, and the Gregorian Fellows of Benedictine College.
Gloria Purvis is an author, commentator and the host of the popular “The Gloria Purvis Podcast”. Through her media presence, she has been a strong Catholic voice for racial justice, life issues, and religious liberty. She has appeared in various media outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, PBS Newshour, EWTN News Nightly, and Catholic Answers Live and hosted Morning Glory, an international radio show.
Well-known as a pro-life advocate, in 2020 Purvis also became one of the prominent Catholic voices speaking out against racism. While her witness was praised by many, she also received criticism and complaints from others, including some in the Catholic community. Her popular radio show, Morning Glory was dropped by the Guadalupe Radio Network shortly after she spoke out about the murder of George Floyd and was then not renewed by EWTN without explanation.
Following the abrupt cancellation, Ms. Purvis found a home at America Media, and her popular podcast, “The Gloria Purvis Podcast” was born. With guests including Sister Helen Prejean of ‘Dead Man Walking Fame,’ Ms. Purvis continues to address important life issues including abortion, capital punishment, poverty and racism. Her first Podcast occurred on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and her guest was Fr Erich Rutten, a white priest at a historically Black parish in St. Paul, Minnesota: St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. Their conversation addressed how Fr. Rutten’s work in a predominantly Black community helped him gain a new perspective, and how the Church can move forward as an institution with lessons learned from that experience.
“We need to understand the Church’s teaching on the human person and how that applies in the area of racial justice,” Purvis noted in a June 7, 2021 article in Black Catholic Messenger. “People mistakenly think ‘Oh, if we could just get enough votes to make this illegal, then we build a culture of life.’, and that's woefully insufficient.” She went on to say in the same article that “I think it's helpful that we're now coming to terms with a lot of the history of things that have happened in the United States to Black people, to help people understand that systemic racism is a real thing; it's a structure of sin.”
Ms. Purvis’s October 6th presentation is free and open to the public. A strict “mask” requirement will be enforced without exemption and every other row will be roped off to provide for social distancing. For those unable to attend with a mask, the event will be streamed on social media.
