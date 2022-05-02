TROY -- Pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be very serious, even deadly for babies less than a year old.
Early symptoms in babies usually begin with cold-like symptoms and possibly a mild cough or fever lasting for up to two weeks. As the disease progresses, other symptoms may appear, such as rapid coughs followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound, vomiting during or after coughing fits, and exhaustion after coughing fits.
Whooping cough is reported to be milder in teens and adults, especially if they have received the Tdap, tetanus toxoid, reduced diphtheria toxoid, and acellular pregnancy, vaccine.
Often, cases of whooping cough go unreported, and outbreaks can be hard to recognize and manage. Not only do other respiratory illnesses cause symptoms similar to whooping cough, but there are also certain instances when the disease co-circulates with other viruses and bacteria.
Centers for Disease Control recommends that pregnant women get the Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy to reduce the risk of infant hospitalizations and deaths.
In addition, they recommend that family members and caregivers receive the whooping cough vaccine at least 2 weeks before meeting the baby if they are not up to date.
Adults 19 or older are encouraged to get a Tdap vaccine even if they are not pregnant if they have not received it before and then once every 10 years. Tdap vaccines are available at the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health Walk-In Clinic held every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m or you may call for an appointment.
