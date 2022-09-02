Project Concern, Inc.

Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to people 60 years of age and older so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs.

Project Concern, Inc. welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in activities that are provided for older Americans at the senior centers in Effingham and Atchison.

