Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to citizens of Atchison County so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs. Project Concern, Inc. offers nutrition services and general public transportation.

People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join in activities provided at the centers in Atchison and Effingham. The Project Concern Atchison Center is located at 504 Kansas Avenue, across from Atchison City Hall. The Town & Country Center is located at 411 Main Street in Effingham. The Atchison center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Effingham center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both centers are open Monday through Friday each week.

