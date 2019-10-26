Project Concern Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides services to people 60 years of age or older, so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs.
Project Concern Inc. welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in activities that are provided for older Americans at the senior centers in Effingham and Atchison.
The Atchison Senior Center, 504 Kansas Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. daily.
Weekly Atchison activities
Bingo at 12:30 p.m. daily.
Art class at 9 a.m.
Thursday.
Coffee, conversation, cards, darts, billiards and television available daily.
Monday, Oct. 28 — Nickel bingo.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 — Paper bingo.
Wednesday, Oct. 30 — Nickel bingo.
Thursday, Oct. 31 — Paper bingo.
Friday, Nov. 1 — Paper bingo.
Bus service is available between 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday through Saturday within the city limits at a cost of $3 round trip. First come, first served.
To join the fun and fellowship, call 913-367-4655.
Effingham Town and Country Senior Center, 411 Main St., Effingham, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — Lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $6 for those under 60 and a suggested donation of $3 for those 60 and over.
Weekly Effingham activities
Tuesday — cards.
Wednesday — nickel bingo and cards.
Thursday — Bible study in the morning.
Friday — cards.
Bunco is the third
Monday of each month.
Fellowship meeting, board meeting, potluck, nickel bingo and cards are the fourth
Friday of each month.
To join the fun and fellowship, call 844-268-0035. Menu for home delivered and congregate meals for the coming week:
Monday — Goulash; Garlic rolls; Italian vegetables; pineapple
Tuesday — Meatloaf; Baked potatoes; peas; 100 percent juice
Wednesday — Chicken noddles w/ carrots; celery; buttered bread; applesauce
Thursday — Cheeseburgers; French fries; lettuce, pickle; baked beans; peaches
Friday — Fish sticks w/ tartar sauce; tater rounds; peas & carrots; oranges
All menus are subject to change. Milk is served each day with the meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.