Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to citizens of Atchison County, KS so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs. Project Concern, Inc. offers senior nutrition services and general public transportation. Project Concern, Inc. welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in activities that are provided for older Americans at the senior centers in Effingham and Atchison. The Atchison Senior Center, Project Concern, is located at 504 Kansas Avenue, across from Atchison City Hall. The Town & Country Senior Center is located at 411 Main Street in Effingham. Both senior centers are open Monday through Friday. The Atchison center is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and the Effingham center is open 7:30am-2:30 p.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. daily at both centers. The cost for lunch is $6 for person younger than age 60. The suggested donation of $3 is for persons ages 60 years and older. Reservations for lunch must to be made one business day in advance. Contact the centers to make lunch reservations or for information regarding activities. To join in the fun and fellowship, please call 913-367-4655 for the Atchison center and 844-268-0035 for the Effingham center. General Public Transportation is available for all Atchison County citizens. The operating hours for general public transportation are as follows: 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays. The cost is $3 for a round trip ride within city limits. Bus passes are available to purchase. Transportation out of county is available as well. All rides are scheduled on first come, first served basis. To schedule a ride, please call 913-367-4655 at least one business day in advance.
The published weekly menus are the menus for home delivered and congregate meals for the coming week. Milk is served with all meals. All menus are subject to change.
WEEKLY MENU
>Monday, Oct. 10: Corn dog, potato wedges, Brussel sprouts, mixed fruit and milk.
>Tuesday, Oct. 11: Baked Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, slice of bread, peach cake and milk.
> Wednesday, Oct. 12: Chicken and noodles, carrots, rolls, pears and milk.
>Thursday, Oct. 13: Hamburger soup with mixed vegetables, crackers, applesauce and milk.
> Friday, Oct. 14: Baked Tilapia, tater tots, beets, slice of bread, Mandarian oranges and milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.