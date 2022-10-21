Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to citizens of Atchison County so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs. Project Concern, Inc. offers nutrition services and general public transportation.
People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join in activities provided at the centers in Atchison and Effingham. The Project Concern Atchison Center is located at 504 Kansas Avenue, across from Atchison City Hall. The Town & Country Center is located at 411 Main Street in Effingham. The Atchison center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Effingham center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both centers are open Monday through Friday each week.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. daily. The cost for lunch is $6 for persons younger than age 60. The suggested donation is $3 for persons aged 60 and older. Reservations for lunch must be made one business day in advance. Contact the centers to make reservations or information about activities. Call 913-367-4655 for the Atchison center and 844-268-0035 for the Effingham center.
General Public Transportation is available for all Atchison County citizens. The operating hours for general public transportation are 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays. The cost is $3 per round trip within city limits. Bus passes are available to purchase. Transportation out of county is available as well. All rides are scheduled on a first come, first served basis. Call 913-367-4655 to schedule a ride at least one business day in advance.
The weekly menu is as follows for home delivered and congregate meals. Milk is served with each meal. Menus are subject to change.
WEEKLY MENU
Top Videos
Monday, Oct. 31: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, rolls and mixed fruit.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, peaches, roll and milk.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Goulash, peas, roll, pears and milk.
Thursday, Nov. 3: Hamburger vegetable soup, crackers, baked apples and milk.
Friday, Nov. 4: Fish wedges with a bun, potato wedges, beets, pineapple and milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.