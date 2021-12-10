Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to people 60 years of age and older so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs.
Project Concern, Inc. welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in activities that are provided for older Americans at the senior centers in Effingham and Atchison.
The Atchison Senior Center is located at 504 Kansas Avenue, across from city hall. Town & Country Senior Center is located at 411 Main Street in Effingham. Both senior centers are reopening on a limited basis due to safety precautions. New hours for both centers will be 10:00am to 1:00pm, Monday through Friday.
Lunch will be served at 11:30am daily. The cost for lunch is $6 for those younger than age 60 and a suggested donation of $3 for those ages 60 and older. Reservations for lunch need to be made one business day in advance.
Please note at this time, activities will be limited so please contact the centers for more information regarding activities. To join in the fun and fellowship, please call 913-367-4655 for the Atchison center and 844-268-0035 for Effingham center.
General Public Transportation is also available between 7:15am to 4:45pm Monday through Friday and 8:15am to 3:45pm Saturdays. The cost is $3 for a round trip ride within city limits. Bus passes are available to purchase. All rides are scheduled on first come, first served basis.
WEEKLY MENU
Below is the menu for home and delivered meals for the coming week:
> Monday, Dec. 20: Lil’ Smokies with BBQ sauce; diced potatoes, spinach and pears.
> Tuesday, Dec. 21: Chicken pot pie, country mix vegetables and peach crisp.
> Wednesday, Dec. 22: Pizza Sticks with Marinara Sauce, Catalina veggies, and oranges.
> Thursday, Dec. 23: Closed for Christmas.
> Friday, Dec. 24: Closed for Christmas.
