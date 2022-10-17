Project Concern, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides services to citizens of Atchison County so that they can live independently with maximum involvement in community activities and affairs. Project Concern, Inc. offers nutrition services and general public transportation.

People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join in activities provided at the centers in Atchison and Effingham. The Project Concern Atchison Center is located at 504 Kansas Avenue, across from Atchison City Hall. The Town & Country Center is located at 411 Main Street in Effingham. The Atchison center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Effingham center opens at 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Both centers are open Monday through Friday each week. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. daily. The cost for lunch is $6 for persons younger than age 60. The suggested donation is $3 for persons aged 60 and older. Reservations for lunch must be made one business day in advance. Contact the centers to make reservations or information about activities. Call 913-367-4655 for the Atchison center and 844-268-0035 for the Effingham center.

