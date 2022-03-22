Project Atchison was recently bestowed a sponsorship check from the Atchison Rotary Club to benefit the Extreme Neighborhood Makeover project.
Project Atchison President Dr. Heidi Hulsizer, a Benedictine College math professor, accepted the check.
The Extreme Neighborhood Makeover 2022, a Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity event, is planned to commence at 9 a.m. Friday, April 22 and will continue until 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23. The Extreme Neighborhood Makeover, a multiple-day event centers on volunteers to do exterior work like yard work, cleanup, and skilled labor projects, according to a givepulse Project Atchison Facebook post.
The group is seeking volunteers https://givepul.se/pt7bci. Several properties near Dollar General in downtown Atchison comprise the targeted revitalization area. In addition to volunteers, the Project Atchison and Habitat for Humanity groups are also seeking donations toward the project.
To find out more about donating and volunteering click on https://projectatchison.rallyup.com/7b55b7.
Project Atchison and Riverbend Habitat for Humanity members are sponsoring a tool drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 in the alley behind FOX THEATER. Some suggested items to donate are:
> Painting materials and supplies – brushes, rollers, 5-gallon buckets, tray liners, paint scrapers, sprayers and ladders.
> Tree/brush trimming devices, yard waste bags and weed cutting devices.
> Rakes, shovels, crowbars and brooms.
> Long handle loppers, hand pruners and clippers, and tillers.
> Weed killers.
> Chainsaws, nail guns, drills and hammers.
> Wheelbarrows and yard carts.
