The Atchison Public Library will host “Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers,” a presentation and discussion by Cindy Higgins on June 20th at 5:00 at the Atchison Library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Contact the Library at 913-367-1902 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.
In Kansas, agriculture is king. Our roots are connected to the land and crops harvested from the soil. This historical presentation highlights Kansas’s commercial specialty crops, agriculture experimentation, horticultural “royalty” marketing, and the evolving local foods movement. Learn about Kansas’s nationally known heritage apple; the crabapple king’s downfall; the successful gardening secrets of freed slaves, entrepreneurs, and early suburbanites; the state’s connection to exotic fruit introduction; the 1960s counterculture influence on today’s market mainstays; future outlooks; and county-specific produce projection.
Cindy is a journalist and historian of Kansas industry before technological mechanization dramatically changed work and labor in the early 20th century.
“Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers” is part of Humanities Kansas's Speakers Bureau, featuring humanities-based presentations designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.
For more information about “Fresh Produce: Kansas’s Orchardists, Market Growers, and Truck Farmers” in Atchison contact the Atchison Library at 913-367-1902 or visit atchisonlibrary.org
About Humanities Kansas
Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas to empower the people of Kansas to strengthen their communities and our democracy. Since 1972, our pioneering programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and generate insights. Together with our partners and supporters, we inspire all Kansans to draw on history, literature, ethics, and culture to enrich their lives and serve the communities and state we all proudly call home. Visit humanitieskansas.org.
