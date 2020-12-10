When I read the passage in the gospel of Mark (Mark 1:1-8) about John the Baptist, I think of the song from Godspell, “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” with all of those different voices singing the phrase over and over, growing in anticipation. How do I prepare the way of the Lord during a pandemic, while in quarantine? How do I find light in the darkness? How do I find hope in Advent 2020? This will sound corny, but I found the answer in the “prep work” for writing this column. The message of hope is that we are to prepare for God’s coming, and God’s coming will prepare us for building the Kingdom of God.
Mark’s gospel is the shortest and first written to an audience who lived through the early persecution of Christianity. He gets right to the point, “The beginning of the gospel of Jesus Christ (the Son of God).” Jesus’ message about the Kingdom of God now breaking into human life is the “good news.” It gives detail on what Jesus does, but leaves room for mystery. The second verse bridges the New Testament to the Old Testament through the prophet Isaiah, confirming that Jesus is the messiah by what he does.
Isaiah says, “Behold, I am sending a messenger ahead of you; he will prepare your way.” John the Baptist “appears” in the desert proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins. His is the “voice crying in the desert, ‘Prepare the way of the lord, make straight his paths’” and “the whole of the Judean countryside and all the inhabitants of Jerusalem were going out to him and were being baptized by him in the river Jordan as they acknowledged their sins.” John proclaims that he is not the messiah. He only baptizes with water, getting them ready for a “mightier one” who will baptize with the Holy Spirit.
According to Eerdmans Dictionary of the Bible, The Book of Isaiah is the first and longest of the prophetic books. Chapters 1-39 tell us that, even during hard times, Isaiah speaks of faith in a loving God. Chapters 40-55 give a poetry of hope. God will come to rule his people like a shepherd; feeding the lambs, leading the ewes with care, and carrying the lambs in his bosom. These are great female images of comfort, food and security. Chapters 56-66, while “the community experienced overwhelming physical hardships and economic challenges,” the vision God has for the people is that they be “free of weeping and disasters” and “a city without violence and terror.” Sound familiar: COVID-19, natural disasters, and racial tension in our streets?
I ask myself, “So what? One of my friends asks, “What does this say to you, the community, the Church, our country and world?” The hope that Isaiah, John the Baptist, and Jesus offers is that people can change. How do I change myself? We are called to “turn our hearts” to God as God has turned to us. How do I help change the Church or my community? Isaiah says, “God is sovereign over the covenant community and over all nations of the world, calling all people to responsible life.” Wear a mask and social distance! How do I help change my country? We cleanse ourselves through a baptism of repentance, acknowledging our political and racial prejudices and seeking ways for healing to take place. How do I help change the world? Through Jesus’ baptism with the Holy Spirit, we are called to fill ourselves with the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit. If we live by them this Advent season, we will be light in the darkness and build the Kingdom of God.
