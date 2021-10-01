The Doniphan County Health Department and Home Health has been authorized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 third booster shot to the following persons who have completed a series of Pfizer vaccine within a time frame greater than the past six months:
> Persons who are 65 years or older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
> Persons between the ages of 50 and 64 years old with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
> Persons between 18 and 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Underlying medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases including – chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension; dementia or other neurological conditions; Diabetes, type 1 or type 2; Down syndrome, heart conditions like heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension; HIV infection, immunocompromised state, such as weakened immune system; liver disease; overweight and obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease or thalassemia; smoking, current or former,; solid organ or blood stem cell transplant; stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain; substance use disorders – occupational or institutional settings may include healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers, retail workers, first responders, residents and staff or congregant settings like corrections, homeless shelters, group homes, etc. and many other situations where a person might be in close contact with people less than six feet apart on an ongoing basis.
The aforementioned recommendations do not allow for providing a booster dose of Pfizer for anyone who has been previously vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson or Johnson.
The Doniphan County Health Department officials would like to remind persons eligible for the additional dose of Moderna and Pfizer that these shots are also available at the health department. This additional dose is to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose and is recommended only for persons who are moderately and severely immunocompromised due to a health condition or medical treatment. This includes:
> Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
> Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy.
> Receipt of CAR-T-Cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
> Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.
> Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
> Active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
Doniphan County Health Department offers walk-in vaccination clinics from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Please bring your COVID-19 white vaccination card. Feel free to call 785-985-3591 with any questions. CIVID-19 vaccines are predictable; COVID-19 disease is not.
