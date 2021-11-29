The Doniphan County Health Department will hold a Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5-17 between the hours of 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Doniphan County Health Department /Home Health, 201 South Main Street in Troy.
The Pfizer BionNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only one authorized for children five years old and older at this time. The Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control authorized to vaccine on Nov. 2.
The children vaccinated must be able to return on Thursday, Dec. 23 to the health department for their second dose of vaccine.
Feel free to call the Doniphan County Health officials at 785-989-3591, or log on to www.dpcountyks.com or health@dpcountyks.com for more information.
