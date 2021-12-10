Every dose makes a difference is reason why Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health officials are hosting Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in December and after the first of the New Year.
The next clinic will be between 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, and a second dose booster will be 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Another clinic is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and the second dose clinic from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The clinics will take place at 201 S. Main Street, 785-3591 in Troy.
For more information, contact the Doniphan County Health Department at 785-985-3591 at www.dpcountyks.com or health@dpcountyks.com.
