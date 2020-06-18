Only a few Christian denominations pay much attention to the notion of saints, but all Christians, and those of some other faith traditions as well, acknowledge a belief that the spirit of a person can continue after death in some form. We also recognize that there are people who show great goodness in their lives. You might have said about someone, “She’s an absolute saint in the way she cares for others.” Perhaps you have felt the closeness of a loved one who has died, or even felt like you were “speaking” to each other.
Saints are not half-gods who are worshipped along with God; they are simply people whose goodness is a model to be praised. Because of their different characters and what they were like during their lives, some people are referred to as “patron saints” for various things or groups. For example, St. Joseph is venerated as a patron for working people, especially carpenters, because he is someone who would particularly understand their life and needs.
It seems that we could use some patron saints for the life we are living today, so I thought I would look into a few. As usual, there is some inaccurate and odd information to be found on the internet. One false piece that is making the rounds is that the patron saint of pandemics is actually St. Corona, and that this is a weird and eery coincidence. Strange but true? No, not true. Although there is in fact a St. Corona, even the facts of her existence are questionable. Because she supposedly had a vision that included a crown, she was called “Corona,” the Latin word that means “crown,” and it’s where we get the word for the crown-shaped virus. Although she had no connection to illness before the present time, some are suggesting that even if the story of her being a patron is not true, it wouldn’t hurt to invoke her aid because we need all the help we can get and anyone with any connections in heaven should be greatly appreciated.
There are, though, many people whose saintly reputation was connected to their care or cure of others during previous plagues. Two who are “officially” recognized by the Church as patron saints of pandemic are St. Edmund the Martyr and St. Roch. Although St. Edmund was a 9th century English king, with no known association to a disease outbreak, he was one of the chief patrons of the English people. There was also some devotion to him in France, which is a long story I won’t try to explain here. In 1631, the city of Toulouse was ravaged by a terrible outbreak of plague and, when they invoked St. Edmund, the plague came to an end. After that, art often showed him with a plague victim and his reputation spread. St. Roch, who lived during the Black Death in the 14th century, was said to have cured victims in Italy with his prayers.
There are many more saints who would make good allies in our situation. St. Aloysius Gonzaga was a Jesuit saint who died in 1591 while working with victims of a plague in Rome. Closer to our own time, there is St. Damien, who devoted his life to caring for the lepers of Molokai, Hawaii, in the late 1800s and died after contracting the highly contagious disease.
We can also look to the heavens in our current racial turmoil, climate threats and any number of other critical concerns (Is there a patron for civility in elections?) Perhaps I’ll look into those and let you know who might help us out there as well.
