Patriots Day Remembrance Sunday at Veterans Park

Special to the Atchison Globe
Mary Meyers
Sep 7, 2022

The color guard for the Atchison Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1175 as they participate in previous Patriot Day ceremonies along Veteran's Riverfront Park.

The 1175 VFW Auxiliary and Humane Society of Atchison Volunteer Committee members are teeming together Sunday for an evening of festivities and solemn remembrance at the Veterans Riverfront Park.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with $5 meals comprised of hot dogs, chips, and water. A bake sale is also scheduled.

A patriotic pooch parade commences at 6 p.m. hosted by the Humane Society Volunteer Committee. First-, second- and third-place medal awards for the best dressed pooches in red, white and blue.

At 6:30 p.m. the annual 9/11 vigil and Patriots Day Remembrance Ceremony takes place.

The VFW Auxiliary is the local post to serve veterans, their families and local community.
