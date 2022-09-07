9/11 flags

The color guard for the Atchison Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1175 as they  participate in previous Patriot Day ceremonies along Veteran's Riverfront Park.

 Logan Soto | Special to Atchison Globe

The 1175 VFW Auxiliary and Humane Society of Atchison Volunteer Committee members are teeming together Sunday for an evening of festivities and solemn remembrance at the Veterans Riverfront Park.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with $5 meals comprised of hot dogs, chips, and water. A bake sale is also scheduled.

