Pancake luncheon Sunday in Lancaster

St. John's Lutheran Church

Special to the Atchison Globe

Mary Meyers

Nov 4, 2022

The St. John's Lutheran Church in Lancaster invites all to come to a pancake luncheon the congregation is hosting Sunday, Nov. 6 at the church.

Church members plan to commence serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, pie, coffee and juice between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free will donation.

Proceeds raised from the pancake luncheon will fund youth activities.
