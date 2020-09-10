When I hear the description in the Acts of the Apostles that the early Christian community held all things in common, I often wonder exactly how they did this. I think it must have had something to do with the gospel where Jesus talks about differences that might arise between people. In the gospel of St. Matthew, 18:15-20, that we heard last Sunday, he says that if someone sins against you, go privately to that person to discuss the matter. I think maybe they often had to push, to nudge each other to give everything to the common pot. It reminds me of our responsibility to nudge each other toward the love of God.
When I think about myself, I have a friend who often gives me nudges. Sometimes when I say something about a concern, she will say things like “Let it go” or “It’s not going to do you any good to feel that way; it won’t help you or anyone else.” Or she might say “I guess you have to learn to forgive that” or “You are hanging on to that hurt. You have to let go of it.” I think this is what we have to do for each other when we hear someone complaining. We have to nudge them.
Jesus had tried many times to explain things to the Pharisees, the synagogue leaders, to others, to all those who gathered to hear him. Finally, he did not keep pushing and pushing to get them to comprehend, because in many cases it didn’t work. So he nudged those who would really listen and they nudged each other, and a community began to form, a community based on the common good.
Recently, I was conferring with sisters who are assisting at this time in Dooley Center, our care facility. Toward the end of our discussion, I asked if there was anything else I should know. One of them gave me a nudge when she said that with a recent issue, I had not kept them in the loop, and she was right. A nudge is a gentle way of saying “you need to do this, Esther” or “you need to change” or whatever the message may be.
I also learned in that conversation of another way that we can nudge one another. One of them shared her interaction with an elder sister who was struggling with the confinement caused by the pandemic and by a continued decline in her physical health. She needed a consoling nudge. The caregiver listened to the sister who was struggling and heard her pain. When someone does this listening and attending to another’s pain and struggle, this is the nudge that eases their need to strike out, to react from their hurt or to put down others.
The gospel passage speaks of three ways to push or nudge. First, you go to someone individually. If that doesn’t take care of the problem, you go with two or three or even more to talk about it reasonably if you can. But a third way is to go to God. Some years ago, women religious in the United States were having some difficulties in dealing with certain authorities in Rome. In their negotiations to resolve the issues, they sent delegations of sisters in ones, twos, and more. But when it wasn’t succeeding as they had hoped, they also had to rely on the third way. They had to turn to God in prayer. So in our lives, there are times when things don’t seem to work, despite our good efforts. But we always have that third way. We need to remember to try to nudge God.
