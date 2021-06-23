The Summer Sounds Concert series on the Atchison Library Lawn is winding down and will conclude the second week of July.
The second concert in the series of three featured Atchison Jazz Express on Tuesday, June 22. Band members performed “Shake, Rattle and Roll,” a tune written and arranged by Atchison native, Jessie Stone. The Express band members entertained their audience as they also performed a variety of jazz and swing numbers.
The third and final concert of the 2021 Summer Concert series will feature the Atchison Community Band under the direction of Kevin Reiger, director of the Atchison Middle and Atchison High School bands at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12. Like the other two concerts, the Community Band will take perform on the Library lawn along Kanas Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The Atchison Jazz Express is sponsoring the series that is free to attend.
