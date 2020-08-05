TOPEKA – The Governor’s Council on Fitness is now accepting nominations for its annual Kansas Health Champion Awards. Awards are given to individuals and organizations that make an exceptional effort to model, encourage and promote health and fitness in Kansas. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 30. Award recipients will be recognized at the Community Health Promotion Summit in January 2021.
“The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is excited to partner in this important initiative to recognize those who make healthy living in our state a priority,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “It’s important that we recognize their efforts and the difference they are making in their communities.”
Nominees should demonstrate:
Work that goes above and beyond what is expected to model, encourage and promote fitness
Work that helps overcome health inequities
Sustainable influence or activity
Far-reaching health impact
“In addition to promoting effective models for increasing physical activity, nutrition and tobacco-free living for replication by organizations and communities around the state, the awards also allow us the opportunity to honor the outstanding work of one individual and one organization this year,” Candice McField, Governors Council on Fitness Awards Committee Chair, said. “Eligible nominees might include an outstanding volunteer, a school, a local community, a newspaper or individual reporter, a local or State policy maker or an employer, among others.”
To see past winners and get more information, visit getactivekansas.org and to submit a nomination you must complete the online form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021KSHealthChamp. All other questions about the nomination process, contact Connie Satzler, 785-410-0410.
The Governor’s Council on Fitness advises the Governor and others on ways to enhance the health of all Kansans through promotion of physical activity, good dietary choices and prevention of tobacco use.
