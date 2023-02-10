Benedictine College Logo

The Center for Constitutional Liberty at Benedictine College is proud to announce that Ross Douthat, author and New York Times columnist, will be on campus to discuss “Hard Choices: Christian Politics in a De-Christianizing Society.” His presentation will take place on at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb 16, at 5:00 p.m. in the McAllister Board Room, located on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Douthat, an opinion columnist since 2009 for the New York Times, has a column that appears every Tuesday and Sunday. Writing on politics, religion, moral issues, and higher education, he has also authored several books, including "The Deep Places: A Memoir of Illness and Discovery," "The Decadent Society" and "To Change the Church: Pope Francis and the Future of Catholicism."

