The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recent opening of the Frontier Community Credit Union with a noon time ribbon cutting.
The event was July 8. Frontier Community Credit Union re-located from its previous location in the 500 block of Commercial Street to its newly constructed facility located along Green Street and U.S. Highway 73.
Present for the ribbon cutting were Frontier representatives and Chamber Ambassadors.
