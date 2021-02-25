The recently released Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025, provide direction for living healthy through all life stages, birth through adulthood.
Karen Blakeslee, food safety specialist, K-State Research and Extension, said the guidelines, announced in December 2020, mark the first time the governmental agency has devoted chapters to each life stage, including sections on infants and toddlers and women who are pregnant or lactating.
“We all can make changes to our dietary pattern that can be beneficial at any stage of life, infancy to older adulthood. The Dietary Guidelines take a lifespan approach to meet dietary needs at any age. Good nutrition during the first year of life helps set the foundation for healthy habits as children grow.”
Blakeslee champions the phrase from the Dietary Guidelines, ‘Make Every Bite Count,’ as a way to good health throughout life. She offers four guidelines:
Eat a healthy diet throughout every life stage.
Choose nutrient-dense foods that fit your personal preferences, cultural traditions, and budget.
Eat foods from each food group that are nutrient-dense and within calorie limits.
Limit added sugars, saturated fat, sodium, and alcoholic beverages.
She notes that those four principles can help reduce the incidence of chronic diseases that affect about 60% of Americans.
“Be intentional when making food choices to make every bite of food be the best that it can be for you. Food should be the primary source of nutrients, and including a variety of foods, each day helps meet your personal nutritional needs. Nutrient-dense foods have little to no added sugar, saturated fat, and sodium.”
She notes that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 are not intended to be a rigid prescription for eating right, but they are a guide to make personal choices to meet your nutritional needs.
