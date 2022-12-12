VALLEY FALLS -- The Northeast Kansas Area Small Area Group, NEKSAG, Highpoint riders in its nine-show season were recently honored at the yearend banquet in Valley Falls.
NEKSAG Points Keeper Julie Hetherington announced the honorees, and the respective divisions are as follows:
> Pleasure Division:
Gibson Hamm -- age 6 and younger; Miley Freeman -- 7 to 9 years old; Emmy Gibson -- 10-13; Clarissa Jamvold -- 14-17; Kassie Fedrick -- 18-39; and Frank Buchman -- age 40 and older.
>Top Riders in Speed Events:
Kacy Atteberry -- 6 years old and younger; Coral Geiger -- age 7-9; MaelleServaes -- 10-13 years old; Rogu Warden -- age 14 to 17; JulieHetherington -- 18 - 39 years old; and Frank Buchman -- age 40 and older.
> Events' winners included:
Clarrissa Jamvold -- Junior Halter Horses; Senior Halter Mares; Showmanship -- 14-17; Walk-trot Pleasure -- age 17 and younger; Walk-trot Western Horsemanship --17-years old and younger; Junior Western Pleasure Horse, Junior Walk-trot Western Pleasure, and Western Horsemanship -- ages 14-17 years old; Sophia Gibson -- Halter Ponies, and Showmanship -- ages nine and younger; Don Jacobs -- Senior Halter Geldings, Western Pleasure 18 years and older; Western Pleasure -- age 40 and older; Western Horsemanship --age 18 years and older; and Western Horsemanship -- age 40 and older; Emmy Gibson --Showmanship, age 10 to 13 years; Western Pleasure, 10 to 13 years old, and Western Horsemanship, ages 10 to 13 years old; Gibson Hamm --Lead-in Horsemanship, 5 and younger age group; MileyFreeman -- Walk-trot Pleasure, ages 9 and younger; Trail -- for ages 17 and younger, Rescue Race Rider, Two-in-a-line Barrels, Poles -- age 7 to 9 years old, and Two-in-a-line poles; Susie Jacobs -- Walk Trot Pleasure age 18 and older; Coral Geiger -- Western Pleasure age 9 and younger, Western Horsemanship -- 9 and younger, Lead Back age 7-9, Barrels, age 7-9, Keyhole up to 13 years of age, Keg Bending age 13 and younger, Stake Race for kiddos age 13 and younger, and Mystery Class Open. Frank Buchman -- Showmanship 18 and older, Open Western Pleasure, Senior Western Pleasure Horse, Ranch Horse Pleasure, Walk-trot Horsemanship, 18 and older, Reining, 18 and older, Trail, age 18 and older, Lead Back, 18 and older, Barrels age18 and older, Poles, 18 and older, Keyhole Race, ages 14 and older, Keg Bending and Stake Race events for contestants older than age 14. Other event winners are: Kacy Atteberry -- Around The Barrel, Texas Lead Back, and Texas Flags in the age 6 and younger category; Maelle Servaes -- Lead Back, Flags and Poles competitions in the age 10-13 group; Rogu Warden -- age 14-17 division for Rescue Race Jumper, Barrels and Poles competitions; Jodi Hamm -- Flags, 8 and older; Taylor Hamm -- Texas Barrels and Texas Poles competitions for six and under, and Texas poles six and under; ClaraBanks -- Barrels, 10 to 13 years of age; Wayne Springstead -- Barrels and Poles in the age 40 and over division; and Rylee Brown -- Junior Horse Barrels event for kiddos age 7 and younger.
