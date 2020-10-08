The North East Kansas Railroaders will be having their Annual Haunted Train Rides on Oct. 23-24.
The event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night at the Atchison Rail Museum, 200 S. 10th, Atchison. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Masks are required and people are asked to stay in their groups and social distance.
