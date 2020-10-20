NEK-CAP Inc. is inviting participation in the agency’s tri-annual comprehensive Community Needs Assessment.
It is important for NEK-CAP Inc. to have clear understanding of life in area counties, cities, and rural areas, so the organization can provide needed services to low-income customers living in the 16-county service area.
NEK-CAP Inc. is required to conduct a full community needs assessment as a requirement of our funding sources: Community Service Block Grant and Head Start. A Virtual Focus Group has been set up for each county's regional meeting.
Region 1 Virtual Meeting will include the counties of Atchison, Brown, Doniphan and Leavenworth will be held via Zoom from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Join here for Region 1 Meeting – https://www.gotomeet.me/lgrier6/nek-cap-inc-region-1-focus-group
Region 2 Virtual Meeting will include the counties of Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha and Pottawatomie will be held via Zoom from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Join here for Region 2 Meeting –https://www.gotomeet.me/lgrier6/nek-cap-inc-region-2-focus-group.
