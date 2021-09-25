The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum at the Atchison airport hosted the fifth annual Girls in Aviation Day for the first time Thursday night after the event was canceled last year, with the potential for the celebration to return.
Coordinator of the Amelia Earhart Festival Jacque Pregont said the staff at the museum did a great job with putting the event together.
“It was our first time to put something like this together and we were very pleased,” Pregont said. “Makinzie Burghart, our Development Director, and Allison Balderrama, the Museum Director did a fantastic job of planning and working with the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum, the Airport, and Diane Liebsch to put together a really fun event.”
Girls of all ages from the Northeast Kansas area attended the event to take part in the many activities the museum had for the celebration, including paper airplanes, a scavenger hunt involved with “Muriel”, and being able to get an up-close look at the planes at the airport.
Airport Manager Angie Cairo taught girls at the event about the three Crop Dusting Cessnas.
“It was so exciting to see so many girls interested in Aviation and several of them already knew quite a bit about airplanes and the airport,” Cairo said.
Pregont said hosting this event is a great preview for those in attendance on just what the museum will be like when finished next year.
“Hosting an event like this lets us give people an idea of what we all have to look forward to,” Pregont said. “We hope to continue to host events as we work toward the build-out of a wonderful STEM museum.”
