Muscotah News

The Muscotah Cancer Support Group have donation tickets available for 100 pounds of Black Angus ground beef. The price of the donation is $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. If you have been buying beef at the store you will know that the price is continuing to climb. Ground beef is so good to have on hand because it can be used for not only hamburgers, meat loaf, goulash, casseroles, meatballs, and the list goes on. These tickets are now available in Horton at Hair Den, Lentz Express Horton Tire, Grandma’s, and at Everest Café at this time. Tickets are also available from Deanna Higley (785-872-3559), Dolly Wilson (785-872-0081), Judy Green (785-872-3243) and Susan Higley (785-872-3245).
The drawing will be held on July 4 - you need not be present to win. The donations will help the cancer group to continue helping local cancer patients with extra expenses for travel to doctor appointments, treatments, and other expenses incurred during treatments. The Cancer Support Group would like to thank Keith and Dolly Wilson for their continued support of our organization by donating the ground beef. Hurry and get your name in because the Fourth of July is fast approaching. We would also like to thank all those who have supported our group in the last several years. Thanks to you we have been able to help hundreds of local cancer patients in Atchison, Brown and Jackson counties with thousands of dollars of help.
The Muscotah United Church has announced plans for Sunday, June 14 the congregation will meet in the north field at 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Children’s Sunday School will start at 9:15). Please bring your own chair for the service. Social distancing is required, masks a good idea. Our first time back together will be a simple service. If you wish, you can also park along the side of the field if there are medical concerns.
There will be several garage sales on Saturday, June 27 in Muscotah. There will be several down town, but anyone wanting to set up is encouraged to do so. Many have been staying home so it is time to clean out some of the items we just don’t need or use anymore and make a little spending money.
This last week has been really hot with a couple of storms passing through. It sounds like rain this week and then cooler temperatures. Maybe we can all give our air conditioners a little rest.
Hope everyone has a safe week.
