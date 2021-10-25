RUSHVILLE, MISSOURI – The families and descendants of Andy and Dicy Moore recently gathered for their 14th semi-annual Moore Reunion.
The family members gathered Oct. 2 at the Sugar Creek Church Fellowship Hall at Rushville, Missouri. The Draper family hosted the 2021 reunion. There were 68 Moore family members present at this year’s reunion. Families traveled from surrounding areas like Atchison, Colwich, and Lawrence, all in Kansas; and from Kansas City, Gower, Belton, Warsaw and Pleasant Valley in Missouri, as well as other locations.
Only eight of the original 21 first cousins descended from Andy and Dicy Moore are currently living. Of these first cousins, four were present at the reunion.
The family members enjoyed a potluck lunch and caught up on the family’s latest news.
Among the relatives in attendance at the reunion were the daughters and their respective families of Jesse and Ellen Moore – Laura Draper and Violet Garvin, all of Atchison, and Reba Sutlief, Kansas City.
Absent from the reunion were Joyce and Marvin Emmons, of Stockton, Missouri, and Estella Massengill, Portland, Oregon.
Other family members in attendance were Lester and Connie Moore; Cathy Vandaloo and Cindy (Vandeloo) Lassen, all of Atchison.
Plans are the next family gathering will be Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at the Sugar Creek Hall.
