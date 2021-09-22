The Monks of St. Benedict Abbey plan to host their annual MonkRun 5K & 1-mile Walk, a morning run on Saturday, Oct. 2 amid the beautiful and scenic views along Abbey property that is available for the event time only. Mass begins at 8 a.m.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., $25 for adults; $10 for teens and children younger than age 14; T-shirts and more are included in the registration costs. The race commences at 9:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the event are to benefit the Abbey Security Project, to ensure the safety of the monastic community, our guests and facilities.
For persons who are unable to participate in the MonkRun in person, they can participate in the 2021 Miles for Monks MonkRun from Afar from Oct. 2-Tuesday, Nov. 2 when several of the monks will be running each day. Friends of the Abbey can sponsor the monks by either a fixed or per-mile sponsorship. Tracking begins Oct. 2.
“Miles for Monks” MonkRun T-shirts are available for order. For group registration, questions or more information call 913-360-7887. Click on to:
Sponsor a Monk or Participant | In-person MonkRun Registration
