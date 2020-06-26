The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Missouri Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at 9 a.m., in the USD 409 Community Meeting Room, 626 Commercial in Atchison. The RAC agenda includes presentations on the KGS groundwater study in the region, Missouri River flooding issues as well as budget recommendations and regional goals for final approval.
The meeting will also be available through webinar. For webinar, agenda and meeting materials go to https://www.kwo.ks.gov/ or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283). If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
