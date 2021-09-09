Maur Hill-Mount Academy will be honoring outstanding alumni for their support at the League of St. Maur Dinner to be held in person at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 18th at the Kansas City Airport Marriott.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy (MH-MA) will be honoring Steve ’68 and Alice ’71 Brentano with the 2021 Fidelis Award. The Brentanos are both legacies of Maur Hill Prep (MHP) and Mount St. Scholastica (MSSA). Steve’s mother, Elizabeth Lyons Brentano, graduated from MSSA in 1937. Steve and his 9 siblings, and Alice and 4 of her siblings, graduated from the schools.
“There was really never a question that we were both going to The Mount and Maur Hill. Both of our parents were devout Catholics and a Catholic education was very important to them for their children,” Alice said.
In 1982, the Brentanos opened a bar in Atchison called Kiby’s and then added Tanner’s in 1983 where Mueller's Lockeroom is now. When they sold in 1984 they retained the rights to the Tanner’s name. The first Tanner’s in the KC area opened in December of 1985 in Lenexa, KS. Steve is one of the founders and owners, and is still currently involved in everyday decisions, but no longer works in a specific location. Alice is a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty since 2004 and does some of the bookkeeping for Tanners.
The night will also recognize Cathy (Schuele) Paolucci ‘76, as this year’s Alumni of the Year recipient. Paolucci is Office Manager of AXA Advisors, a former Maur Hill-Mount Academy Board Member and secretary of the board. Paolucci is a legacy as well. Her mother, Catherine (Corpstein) Schuele graduated in 1935. Her sister, Aggie (Schuele) Asher, is a MSSA ’74 graduate. Paolucci’s husband, Joe, is a MHP ’80 graduate. Her son, Patrick Murphy, is a ’12 MH-MA graduate.
The League was started by Fr. Edwin Watson, OSB, in 1965 but fizzled out in the 90's. In 2010 it was brought back to life by President Phil Baniewicz and has been growing ever since. The League is a private membership that provides ongoing support to further the mission of Maur Hill-Mount Academy. New members are being added regularly to these essential groups that set the foundation for the ongoing success of MH-MA. Every year, the League of St. Maur holds a dinner honoring supporters and alumni of MH-MA and is the biggest fundraising event for the school. All alums, friends, and family of Maur Hill-Mount Academy are invited to join.
