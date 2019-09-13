Mount Academy and The League of St. Maur are honored to recognize Mick ’84 and Geri ’86 Harris as this year’s Fidelis Award recipients.
The Harris’ are legacies of Maur-Hill Prep and Mount St. Scholastica Academy. Mick’s father, Mike Harris ’62, and his mother, Caroline Harris ‘63, graduated from these Benedictine schools as well as Mick’s two sisters and brother.
Geri’s mother, Dorothy Pickman ’54, graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy, as well as all four of Geri’s sisters.
Mick was born in California but raised in Atchison. After graduating from Maur-Hill Prep, he attended the University of Kansas graduating with a BS in Business Administration in 1988. Mick is the President and Managing Director of McCormick Distilling Co. Inc. He started as a Sales Representative at the company in 1991.
Geri, an Atchison native, worked at Runyan Jewelers full-time as a sales associate from 1989 to 1995. She then worked at Atchison Leather Products for one year until becoming a stay-at-home mom full-time. She returned to work at Runyan Jewelers part-time until they closed their doors in 2014.
Mick and Geri were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atchison in June 1993. They have three children, Allie, Drew, and Cole. When it was time for their own children to attend high school, there was no question as to where Mick and Geri would send them. Allie, ’14, Drew ’15, and Cole ’18 graduated from Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
Over the years, Mick and Geri have been extremely generous with their time and commitment to Maur Hill-Mount Academy. Mick Harris served on the Board of Directors at Maur Hill-Mount Academy from 2009 to 2016, serving as Chairman of the Board from 2013 to 2015. Geri has volunteered in several roles at the school throughout the years, some of which include: the League of St. Maur dinner and silent auction, prom fundraisers, After-Prom, and parent contact for various sports.
“Maur Hill and the Mount were important parts of growing up in Atchison for us. The people, priests, brothers, sisters, teachers, coaches, and staff who comprise the school, had a very positive impact on our lives and who we would become,” Mick said. “We feel it is important to do what we can to help ensure that the school continues as a vibrant part of the community for future generations.”
“Mick and Geri’s commitment to MH-MA over the years made them an obvious candidate for this prestigious award,” said MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz. “Many people don’t know this, but Mick is one of the key people responsible for turning this school around. His leadership and vision helped revitalize the school we are today. The MH-MA family is proud to honor them with this award.”
The Fidelis Award, meaning “faithful,” was created in 1991 by the Board of Directors of Mount St. Scholastica Academy to recognize selected alumnae, benefactors, and friends who have contributed significantly. The criteria established by the Board requires that the honorees give outstanding personal or financial service to the school in the true spirit of Christ.
Mick and Geri will be honored with the Fidelis Award at the League of St. Maur Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hundley to receive alumni award
The Maur Hill-Mount Academy Alumni Association will honor Mick Hundley ’02 as this year’s Alumni of the Year recipient at the League of St. Maur Dinner.
Mick is a native of Atchison. After high school, Mick attended Kansas State University his freshman year and then transferred to the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, he worked as a student assistant coach on Gary Pinkel’s staff for the Tigers football program from 2003-2006. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri in December 2006.
After college, Mick returned to his roots and accepted the position of Development Director at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, where he worked from 2007-2010. During his time at MH-MA, he focused on building relationships with alumni across the globe. His fundraising efforts emphasized building a successful Penning Science Wing renovation campaign, raising over $500,000. While at MH-MA, Mick also was an assistant coach for the Ravens football team, serving one season as the offensive coordinator.
Mick has served in key leadership positions on many boards and committees for Maur Hill-Mount Academy and the Atchison community. His commitment to his high school alma mater has always been strong in force, serving as past President of the MH-MA Alumni Association Board and past Vice President of the MH-MA 500 Club.
“Mick’s ongoing service to MH-MA made him a slam dunk choice for the Alumni of the Year award,” said Alumni President Ted Henry. “He’s truly a presence on campus and at alumni gatherings, and we’re honored and lucky that he’s chosen to give so much of himself to the school.”
Mick joined Edward Jones Investments in 2010 as a financial advisor in Atchison. He has been recognized for his success, hard work and determination to serving his clients with the following awards; Ted Jones Prospecting Award 2011, Spirit of Partnership Award 2012, “TNT” Client Development Award 2014, Century Award 2015, Edward Jones Sr. Founders Award 2015 & 2018.
Mick, son of Mike and Debbie (McGinnis) Hundley ’73, lives in Atchison with his wife Lauren. They are members of the League of St. Maur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.