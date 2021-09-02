MGP Ingredients, Inc., is pleased to support three Atchison-area students starting college this fall with Ellis Foundation scholarships, part of the company’s longtime focus on helping provide educational opportunities for residents of its communities. The 2021 recipients are:
• Trenton Beagle, Atchison County Community High School, attending Highland Community College, pursuing a degree in Electronic Engineering Technology;
• Jake Peltzer, Maur Hill Mount Academy, attending Kansas State University, pursuing a degree in Engineering;
• Skyla Stanley, Atchison County Community High School, attending the University of Kansas to study law.
Each Ellis Foundation scholarship recipient is awarded a stipend for tuition and fees.
“We are honored to help support Atchison students pursuing higher education,” said Dave Colo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe in supporting education at all levels and are gratified that more than 40 graduates of high schools in the Atchison area have been able to attend college with our help.”
In addition to financial help, Ellis Scholars receive significant mentoring support from foundation staff and older students participating in the Ellis program. This approach has helped ensure a student retention rate of more than 97 percent.
The Ellis Foundation and sponsoring partners have committed more than $20 million to higher education since its founding as a family-run foundation in 1997. Over the years, individuals and corporate donors such as MGP have helped the program grow to serve more than 800 students. The Ellis Foundation is affiliated with more than 200 colleges and universities in 29 states.
“The support of MGP and others makes a difference, not only for the students it helps, but their families, communities and future generations,” said Chris Ellis, President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.