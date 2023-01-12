Men’s health will be the topic of an educational seminar on Thursday, January 19. This will be hosted at the Atchison Library starting at 1 o’clock. Family and Community Educator (FCE) leaders of Atchison county are sponsoring this important program to bring focus to common health concerns to men. Megan Domann of the Atchison County Health Department will be sharing information about prevention and early detection. This is a collaborative effort and there is no cost to attend. The public, both men and women, are invited and encouraged to attend.
The main topics discussed will be Arthritis and Cancer.
This program will provide attendees with practical information to help men and those that love them to understand and defend against various types of arthritis. They will learn the four major types of arthritis, risk factors, diagnosis, and what a healthy dietary pattern for arthritis would be.
Early detection and screening of cancer will cover practical advice to help men defend against three types of cancer: prostate, colorectal, and testicular. It will include a description of each cancer, risk factors and symptoms associated with each type of cancer, techniques to reduce risk, and tests for early cancer detection.
K-State Research and Extension recently developed fact sheets that are good resources to educate oneself on these health issues. Each fact sheet offers practical advice about lifestyle behaviors and early detection to help men defend against illness. Learn more about preventing specific diseases that threaten men’s health: cancers, arthritis, heart disease, osteoporosis, stroke, and mental health issues and depression. Find out what medical checkups are recommended to fight against and prevent future health problems. Men who make time for preventative tests and practice the nutrition tips and other lifestyle behaviors described in this program can live a life enjoying what they like to do into retirement.
