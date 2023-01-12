Men’s health will be the topic of an educational seminar on Thursday, January 19. This will be hosted at the Atchison Library starting at 1 o’clock. Family and Community Educator (FCE) leaders of Atchison county are sponsoring this important program to bring focus to common health concerns to men. Megan Domann of the Atchison County Health Department will be sharing information about prevention and early detection. This is a collaborative effort and there is no cost to attend. The public, both men and women, are invited and encouraged to attend.

The main topics discussed will be Arthritis and Cancer.

