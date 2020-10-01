Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a crucial role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
Meadowlark District 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities. Every 4-H Club does this in different ways, but you should notice 4-H Clovers, messages and project highlights in communities across our three counties.
In Meadowlark District, more than 1350 youth and 260 registered adult volunteers from Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha counties are involved in 4‑H educational experiences. Nearly 800 of these youth participate in the Community Club delivery model, of which 30 different club options exist in almost every community. 4-H members may participate in over 30 different project areas, there’s something for everyone – Opportunity4All! The remaining youth, gain educational experience in school enrichment and afterschool settings.
2020 proved to be a challenging year for the 4-H program, just like so many other things. We learned to adapt to virtual delivery, even though 4-H is known for in-person, “learn by doing”. October signals the start of a new 4-H year and in this new year, 4-H will continue its nearly 120-year-old mission of educating youth to “Make the Best Better”. This is a perfect time to see what 4-H can offer you!
The 4-H Formula starts with the needs of every youth to have a sense of Belonging, Mastery, Independence and Generosity. How this can be achieved is through our Eight Essential Elements of: Engaged Learning, Safe Environment, Service Opportunities, Inclusive Settings, Caring Mentors, Planning for the Future, Opportunities for Mastery and Self-Confidence that comes from Belonging. Our priority areas are: STEM & Agriculture, Communication & the Arts, Healthy Living and Community Vitality. The impact 4-H has on its participants is to develop young people who are Learners, Communicators, Collaborators and Contributors in the world around them.
Sound like something you want to be a part of? To learn more about how you can get involved, visit: www.meadowlark.k-state.edu/4-h/ or www.kansas4-h.org/ 4-H enrollment opens Oct. 1.
