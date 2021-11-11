The Maur Hill - Mount Academy Performing and Fine Arts Department presents the new musical FREAKY FRIDAY this weekend. Performances will be at the Abbot Barnabas Senecal Auditorium on MH-MA's campus Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13. Shows begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are cash only and will be sold at the door. Adults are $5 and students are free. Masks are suggested but not required.
Do you love theatre and dinner and supporting Fine Arts in Atchison? Freaking Amazing VIP tickets are available through MH-MA's parent's club parentsclub@mhma.com and must be reserved by Wednesday, Nov.10. Dinner, ticket price, and "best seats in the house guaranteed" are included with the purchase of a VIP ticket. VIP tickets are good for Saturday's (Nov. 13) performance only and will begin at 6 p.m.
What happens when an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again? FREAKY FRIDAY, a new musical based on the celebrated 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine (Senior Sydney Snowden) and Ellie (Freshman Grace Caudle) come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.
The book for FREAKY FRIDAY, the musical, was written by Bridget Carpenter - co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" - and music and lyrics are by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey - the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of NEXT TO NORMAL and IF/THEN. All licensing and permissions for Maur Hill - Mount Academy's performance of FREAK FRIDAY were in coordination with Music Theatre International (MTI).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.