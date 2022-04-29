The Kansas Masonic Foundation, Inc. the charitable arm for the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 180 Statewide Masonic Lodges and Kansas Masons, announce the award of 204 scholarships to Kansas students. The awards total nearly $200, 000.
The scholarships, which range from $500 to $2,500m are awarded to graduating high school seniors and students attending four- and two-year universities and colleges, including junior colleges and vocational and technical colleges, throughout the state.
“It is with great pride that we, as Masons, are able to provide this type of financial support to our future leaders, “said Robert Nelson, President of the Kansas Masonic Foundation. “Our commitment to the scholarship program – and to the numerous other programs that benefit Kansans and Kansas communities through the Foundation and Masonic Lodges through the state – is at the core of our belief that charity beyond ourselves strengthens the community.”
Over the more than 50 years of its existence, the Foundation, along with the Grand Lodge of Kansas, its 180 lodges and almost 14,000 Kansas Masons, have given thousands of scholarships and millions of dollars to deserving students in Kansas.
“Whether it is a scholarship program, the more than $35 million that Kansas Masons have donated to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, the $20 million that was recently committed as a part of the Foundations 50th Anniversary, or any of the other worthwhile endeavors to help others that Masons are committed to do, our Fraternity provides significant charitable support to Kansas and throughout the world, “said Michael D. Johnson, Grand Master of Masons in Kansas. Grand Master Johnson also noted that more than $360 million has been raised annually by the American Masonic philanthropy alone.
More than 200 scholarships will be presented to students by their local Masonic Lodges in April and May. Active Lodge #158 in Atchison will be awarding 4 such scholarships May 23, 2022, to 4 future leaders in Kansas. Those recipients are Kelcei Clem, Shelby Fox, Cassidy Grantham, and Riley Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.