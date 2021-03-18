March is National Nutrition Month, from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and this year's theme is "Personalize Your Plate."
"There is no one-size-fits-all approach to what we eat," said Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee. "Every person has their own personal nutrition needs because of health goals, family backgrounds, bodies, and taste."
"Consider foods that are nutrient-rich to get the most nutrition in every bite," Blakeslee said. "Any kind of lifestyle change to incorporate healthy food choices will be beneficial in the long run. It doesn't have to be bland, boring, or even complicated. Make the changes to fit your personal plate." Remember to talk with your doctor if you have health conditions with specific nutritional needs.
"For some, the help of a registered dietitian can guide them in the right direction," she said. "But the messages of eating more fruits and vegetables, switching to whole grains, and choosing lean proteins still apply. Make one change at a time for best success, and you may find some new foods that you enjoy."
One excellent resource to help personalize your plate is www.myplate.gov. There, you can take a quiz, find recipes, and learn more about the food groups and why they are important for your nutrition. MyPlate is a template that you can fill in with your own choices to make your plate personal. They also have an app to download into your smartphone. It will help you set goals for each food group.
In the past year, consumers stayed home more and had more control over their food and portion sizes. As restaurants begin to open up, it is important to remain focused on your nutrition goals.
Choose a restaurant that has many options and look for healthier options. If possible, order the lunch size or child-size portions. Many restaurant's portions are large, so split it with a friend or take half home for lunch the next day. At work, packing your own meals and snacks can help get you through the day on your own terms.
No matter how you personalize your plate, try to ensure you get a serving of fruit, vegetable, grains, protein, and dairy (or dairy alternative) with each meal. Use healthful snacks to ensure you have all the food groups covered, and most importantly, personalize your plate!
