Many Christian denominations observe specific seasons throughout the year, such as Lent, Advent, Easter and Christmas, with Easter and Christmas being whole seasons of related feasts, not just a single day celebration. The rest of the year is called “ordinary time.” With the feast of Pentecost, fifty days after Easter, last Sunday completed the full celebration of the events that happened between Jesus’ resurrection and the imparting of the Holy Spirit so that the disciples could carry forth the message of Jesus.
Now we return to “ordinary time.” After all the big events, the followers of Jesus probably didn’t feel like their world was ordinary in any way. But it was ordinary in the sense that they would now be getting on with their lives without the actual presence of their great teacher and Lord. Perhaps some things in their work or relationships would appear to others to have settled back down. Each of them, however, knew that the important parts of their lives, of their selves, could never be the same as they were before the great life-changing events they had experienced in knowing Jesus and, especially, in that fifty days that were anything but ordinary.
We might be feeling somewhat similar feelings this ordinary time. We have just survived the most extraordinary year of world history in a very long time. We’ve recently been told by health officials that we are going to be able to live something of an ordinary life after all the things that have not been ordinary at all. We can return to offices and churches and schools; we will finally be able to go to restaurants and entertainments and stores without so many restrictions. We won’t need to be constantly wearing masks, sanitizing, and protecting our vulnerable loved ones by keeping our distance from them.
We can truly hope and believe that things are going to be ordinary again in so many ways, large and small. Hopefully, it will become ordinary once again to hug your grandchildren, to have a party, to linger in a supermarket, drop in for a haircut or walk into your church. These things will once again be common, and we can fall into the habit of enjoying them routinely.
At the same time, we hear a lot about the “new normal.” We know we still have to be careful in order not to spread covid or any other ailment, so perhaps we will be more vigilant in our contacts and our cleanliness. We may have gotten so used to working from home, or ordering online, or eating carryout, or cooking at home that some of our old habits may have changed forever.
Like the disciples, many of us have experienced that, although outward appearances indicate we are as we were before, we really are not. Many are coming into a new normal that is a sign of an internal transformation. Those who were helpless to support a sick loved one or grieve with others when the loved one died, those who questioned the meaning of their life amid all the danger and death, those who knew loneliness in a deeper way than they ever had before, will live the rest of their lives with those memories and wounds. Their “normal” going forward will be shaped by those feelings.
Others are being shaped by rethinking their ordinary lives and priorities. There are those who found a new appreciation for faith in the face of such uncertainty, who realized how much they needed others, who were surprised at what they missed and what they didn’t. Let us take the time to think about how we’ve changed and what we want to be our new spiritual and personal ordinary time.
