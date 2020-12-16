Two Trinity Lutheran Church members, Sherri Smith and Kathy Armstrong recently partnered together in effort to head up a toy drive to benefit the Atchison County Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Armstrong and Smith enlisted the help of family, friends and their fellow Trinity Lutheran Church community members and some help from Thrivent Financial to collect numerous toys and monetary donations.
Cash donations were used to add gifts for teenagers; items not donated through the drive; household necessities and supplies.
“The response was overwhelming and will benefit many children,” said Joyce Duitsman, a Trinity Lutheran Church member. Distribution of all the collected items will be by the Atchison County Salvation Army to families in need.
