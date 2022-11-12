Local practice under new ownership

To My Valued Patients: It has been said that change is the only constant in life and our office has certainly experienced many changes in the last couple of years: new staff members, new ways of conducting appointments and exams, a new streetscape, and a new awning on the front of our building. With each of those changes, however, we have remained dedicated to providing the best care and service possible.
Now, the time has come for a new doctor. On Jan. 1, 2023, Dr. Tom Anderson will be taking over the practice and it will have a new name: Anderson Eye Care and Optical. All patient records will remain in the practice and be maintained by Dr. Anderson. Dr. Anderson grew up in Fort Scott, Kansas and I selected him as my replacement because he appreciates small-town values and wants to continue providing outstanding care and attention to the patients in our practice. I have been part of the Atchison medical community for more than two decades and I am honored that so many of you entrusted your vision care to me.
I have enjoyed getting to know you and your families; in some cases, I have taken care of several generations within the same family. Over the years, I have learned a great deal about who you are, what is important to you, and how to be a better doctor. I am confident that Dr. Anderson will continue to foster these doctor-patient relationships and you will be in very good hands. I am excited for Atchison and the surrounding communities as Dr. Anderson takes over the practice and he and his wife become involved in all that there is to offer here.
I hope that in a small way, I have been able to give back to you as much as I have received in kindness, joy, and friendship.
With gratitude and appreciation,
Andrea Bock-Kunz, MD
To My Future Patients,
Please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Dr. Thomas Anderson and I am an optometrist who will be taking over Dr. Bock-Kunz’s practice, The Eye Specialists of Atchison, on Jan. 1, 2023. She has served the Atchison community for the last 22 years and has decided to step away from ophthalmology. The change in ownership will bring a new name to the practice: Anderson Eye Care and Optical. Our location and phone number will remain the same: 605 Commercial St. Atchison, KS 66002 913-367-4451.
I am very excited about getting to know you and would like to share a little bit about myself in the following bio: Dr. Thomas Anderson is a graduate of Northeastern State University College of Optometry where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He is a meticulous optometrist who has been in practice for 18 years and is comfortable caring for patients of all ages, ranging from small children to the elderly. He manages glaucoma, macular degeneration, eye infections, diabetic eye disease, corneal foreign bodies, corneal abrasions and infectious corneal ulcers. Dr. Anderson also fits contact lenses and provides routine eye care.
Rest assured that he will continue the quality of care that the Eye Specialists of Atchison has provided over the last many years. Dr. Anderson grew up in Fort Scott, Kansas and appreciates small-town values. He and his wife, Andi, currently live in Smithville, Missouri, with their daughter, three sons and two dogs. On the weekends, they enjoy being outdoors. When he is not at one of his children's' sporting or school events, you would find him barbecuing, fishing, hunting, boating or walking his two dogs. He attributes his successes to his faith and family.
I look forward to meeting you and serving your eye care needs.
