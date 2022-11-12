Local practice under new ownership

To My Valued Patients: It has been said that change is the only constant in life and our office has certainly experienced many changes in the last couple of years: new staff members, new ways of conducting appointments and exams, a new streetscape, and a new awning on the front of our building. With each of those changes, however, we have remained dedicated to providing the best care and service possible.

Now, the time has come for a new doctor. On Jan. 1, 2023, Dr. Tom Anderson will be taking over the practice and it will have a new name: Anderson Eye Care and Optical. All patient records will remain in the practice and be maintained by Dr. Anderson. Dr. Anderson grew up in Fort Scott, Kansas and I selected him as my replacement because he appreciates small-town values and wants to continue providing outstanding care and attention to the patients in our practice. I have been part of the Atchison medical community for more than two decades and I am honored that so many of you entrusted your vision care to me.

