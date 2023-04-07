Firefighters

Left to right: Mason Oawalt, Danniel Davis, Blake Mispagel, Bobby Bierschenk

 Photo by Barbara Trimble

Interviewing four firefighters for this article was enlightening. The firefighters interviewed were Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispagel, and Bobby Bierschenk.

We had a stretch of time to sit down in the conference room and talk. I started the interview with Danniel. I asked him when he knew he wanted to be a firefighter and he answered quickly saying that at age 5 years old he lived in an apartment. He noticed smoke coming under the door. He told his mom, and she called the fire company. While the firemen were putting out the fire a Kansas City fireman saw that he was distraught and to him aside and explained what they were doing and helped him to become calm. It was from that incident that he knew he wanted to become a firefighter.