Interviewing four firefighters for this article was enlightening. The firefighters interviewed were Danniel Davis, Mason Oswalt, Blake Mispagel, and Bobby Bierschenk.
We had a stretch of time to sit down in the conference room and talk. I started the interview with Danniel. I asked him when he knew he wanted to be a firefighter and he answered quickly saying that at age 5 years old he lived in an apartment. He noticed smoke coming under the door. He told his mom, and she called the fire company. While the firemen were putting out the fire a Kansas City fireman saw that he was distraught and to him aside and explained what they were doing and helped him to become calm. It was from that incident that he knew he wanted to become a firefighter.
I noticed each of the men was interested in what the other was saying. Mason lived in Idaho for a while, and he was a wildland firefighter. Putting out a fire in a state that has forests is much different than in the Midwest where the land is mainly just flat or hilly. To contain the Idaho fire Mason said they had to dig lines to contain the fire. He explained that sometimes the fire will jump and that is very dangerous because it could box in the firefighters.
Mason went from that job to becoming a cowboy. Yes, a real-life cowboy who lived in Montana and then Arizona.
Mason actually grew up in Atchison attending Trinity Lutheran school. He also was a Junior Fire marshal which sparked his interest in the career he now is in.
Blake knows the way to the hearts of his colleagues; cooking. He is the designated cook on the weekends. The rest of the group laughed and said he was an excellent cook. Inquiring about what food the group liked Blake didn’t hesitate at all when he said biscuits and gravy. However, his favorite is beef tartare.
While everyone was giving up stories, Bobby was sitting in silence but when it came time for him to talk, he told us that he had friends in St. Joe who were firefighters. Hearing their stories sparked my interest in the firefighting career.
The subject of family came up and Bobby was the first to answer saying that the one thing about the job that is the hardest is missing his family. The job has the firefighters working 24 hours for four days three days off or any variety of time and that is hard for family life. Danniel agreed saying that his wife goes through more stress than he does.
Chief Weishaar told of a time when Bartlett Grain had a huge fire, and every firefighter was there but when the group could finally take a break the guys wanted to talk to their families and the chief was the only one with a phone, so they all lined up to use the phone.
The group is great for helping each other. While Mason had training in Utah, he had to start over so every night he goes thru the studies with Danniel on learning the street names. To make sure they learn the streets they have a contest and if either one has the wrong name of the street, the punishment is to do pushups.
Danniel’s skill that he has with is backing up the firetruck, but the group has helped him with learning that skill so bent fenders are no longer in his future.
Blake has two left thumbs when it comes to tying knots. When he conquers that skill, the group should get him a Boy Scout badge. Just remember he is the cook, and he might go on strike.
Bobby said on his second day he had to perform CPR. He said the partner was standing watching and yelling, Bobby learned early the art of concentration and not letting the outside world interfere with the job at hand.
All in all, the interviewees agreed that their groups are their second families. The job is such that they depend upon one another and have faith in their partners to do the job correctly.
Chief Weishaar said each shift has its own personality and that is what makes his job interesting. In the 2020 strategic planning, the fire department scored extremely high for being knowledgeable and Atchison is proud of all the men and women of the fire department.
